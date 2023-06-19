Hornberger, Eric Martin 62, of Parkesburg. June 14, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Lehman, Craig S. Husband of Laurie Lehman, of Willow Street. June 17, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Moore, Allen A. 66, of Willow Street. June 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Quick, Wayne E. 79, husband of Barbara Fields Quick, of Gordonville. June 16, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Torres, Andrew 27, of Downingtown. June 14, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100