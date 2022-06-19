Albert, Fredericka 101. May 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Banner, Glenn Samuel 88, husband of Dorothy Leithiser, of Lancaster. June 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bennawit, Francis X. 65, of Lancaster. June 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Borst, Robert, Sr. 91, of Columbia. June 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Coulson, Creeden W. 85, husband of Lena A. (Fernbaugh) Coulson, of Garden Spot Village. June 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Crawford, Nial E. Sr. 89, husband of Frieda Sartschenko Crawford, of Lancaster. June 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Cwienk, Edythe M. 91, of Bart Twp. June 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Deebel, Catherine B. 75, of Lancaster. June 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Dunlap, Donald W. 87, of Lancaster. June 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fickes, Esther B. 101, of Lancaster. June 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fry, Patrice Andrusisian 69, of Ephrata. May 13, 2022.

Garman, James R. 74, husband of Rosene Gerlach Garman, of Lititz. June 15, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Good, Clara L. 80, wife of Andrew Good, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. June 17, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Habecker, Roy S. 90, husband of Lydia Kaoru Habecker, of Lancaster. December 9, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.

Herr, Barry Alden 83, husband of Sandra o. Wilson, formerly of Lancaster. September 12, 2021.

Hillard, Ray L. 84, husband of Brenda (Sheaffer) Hillard. June 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hollinger, Carl R. 92, husband of Ruth Steffy Hollinger, of Stevens. June 17, 2022. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181

Hoover, Shirley A. Of Manheim Township. June 14, 2022. Gilbert L. Dailey Funeral Home, 717-233-1933

Johnson, Dorothy Leonard Of Willow Valley. June 9, 2022. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584

Kauffman, Kenneth Lefever 84, husband of Nancy (Prescott) Kauffman, of Bainbridge. June 16, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Kern, Randall D. 66, husband of Patricia Kern, of New Holland. June 14, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kitch, Vicki L. 70, wife of Daniel E. Kitch, Sr., of Lancaster. June 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lawson, Mary Lou 82, wife of Thomas Lawson, of Columbia. June 10, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

McMiname, J. Vernon 99, husband of Eleanor L. McMiname, of Lancaster. June 13, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Muellen, Shirley A. Wife of Peter Muellen, of Lancaster. June 16, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Palumbo, Lillian Velmer Of Wilmington, DE. May 24, 2022. Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 302-377-6906

Parkhouse, David R. 86, of Ephrata. June 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Powell, Theresa M. (Warmuth) 99. of Lancaster. June 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Reitz, Elvin L. 75, husband of Ruth A. Miller Reitz, of East Hempfield Township. June 13, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Rollman, Kerry J. 60, of Ephrata. June 16, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Rote, Ann E. 80, of Willow Street. June 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Schmid, Marsha G. 72, wife of Mel C. Schmid, of Manheim, December 19, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Showalter, Gladys R. 100, of Lancaster. June 15, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Steiner, Donna (Forbes) 84, wife of Paul David Steiner, of Brethren Village. May 8, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Sturgis, Elaine Marie 72, of East Petersburg. June 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Weleski, Dennis M. 70, husband of Deborah L. (Gamble) Weleski, of Elizabethtown. April 30, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Witmyer, John B. 90, of Lititz. June 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Woffington, David Andrew, Sr. 73, husband of Bonnie, of Ephrata. June 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Yeager, Kenneth Charles 73, husband of Barbara (Foltz) Yeager, of Downingtown. June 13, 2022. James J. Terry Funeral Home, 610-269-6567

Young, Friedegunde M. 69, wife of Ronald E. Young, Jr., of Landisville. June 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Zehr, Donald P. 94, husband of Jean L. (Snyder) Zehr, of Lititz. June 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

