Caber, Bernard A. 70, husband of Jane A. Storm, of Ephrata. June 18, 2020. McQuown Funeral Home, 814-687-4200
Caldwell, Charlie E. 72, of Peach Bottom. June 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Charles, Deborah L. 65, wife of Terry L. Charles, of New Providence. June 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Dombach, C. LeRoy 84, husband of Eleanor S. (Nolt), of Ephrata. June 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Keller, Horace L. 84, of Blue Ball. June 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Patton, Patricia I. 68, companion of Edward Givler, of Narvon. June 16, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Rohrer, Elsie D. 79, of Lampeter Township. June 17, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Smith, Dennis L. Husband of Ruby. June 11, 2020. to DeBaptiste Funeral Home, 610-696-4812
Zimmerman, Allen Eugene 69, husband of Faye M. (Musser) ZImmerman, of Denver. June 16, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Zimmerman, Susanne Z. 56, wife of Curvin Z. Zimmerman, of New Holland. June 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444