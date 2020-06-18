Caldwell, Charlie E. 72, of Peach Bottom. June 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cammauf, Floyd H. 94, of Akron. June 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Farver-Apgar, Martha Alice 88, of Elizabethtown. June 14, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Horning, Earl R. 80, husband of Helga Horning, of Ephrata. June 16, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Kinsey, Dawn Marie 58, wife of John P. Kinsey, of Gap. June 15, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Knepp, Keith, I. 55, of Lancaster. June 12, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Rhoades, Emma W. 91, of Lititz. June 16, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Schmeck, Lester B. 95, husband of Lillian Schmeck, of Denver. June 16, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Stoltzfoos, Christian F. 83, husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Swarey Stoltzfoos, of Kinzers. June 16, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Trimble, Mary Louise Binkley May 20, 2020
Wentling, William A. 71, the husband of Vivian A. (Musser) Wentling, of Rothsville. June 16, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wike, Garry D. 77, husband of Vera (Hornberger) Wike, of Stevens. June 15, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Zimmerman, Tricia A. 49, companion of Melvin Fahnestock, of Lititz. June 15, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Zoll, John W. 90, of Stevens. June 17, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472