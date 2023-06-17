Chico, Jorge Luis Delgado 57, husband of Mary Delgado, formerly of Lancaster. June 10, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Defeo, Michael 64, of Lancaster. June 9, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Oster, John Michael 61, of Lancaster. June 14, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Wickersham, Shawn P. 63, of Holtwood. June 8, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776