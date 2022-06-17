Beck, John Lloyd Of Mount Joy. June 14, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fisher, Elam Stoltzfus 70, husband of Lydia, of Lebanon. June 8, 2022. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-865-5215
Harlan, Tracy Lynn 47, of Lititz. June 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hornberger, Doris M. 73, of Brethren Village. June 1, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lefever, A. Vernon, Jr. 89, husband of Reba F. (Gable) Lefever, of Quarryville. June 14, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
McCauley, Harold T., Sr. 75, husband of Rebecca Waughtel McCauley, of Willow Street. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Moore, Charles Martin Husband of Teri Moore, of Marietta. June 13, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Owen, Joseph K. 93, of Washington Boro. June 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Peifer, Kenneth R. 77, of Elizabethtown. June 12, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Reed, Gloria Of Lancaster. June 13, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Reitz, Elvin L. 75, husband of Ruth A. Miller Reitz, of East Hempfield Township. June 13, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Sterling, June L. 98, of Lancaster. June 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Stoltzfus, Omar Z. 100, of Lititz. June 15, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Woods, Arthur E. 86, husband of Shirley (Lynch) Woods, of Fannettsburg. June 15, 2022.
Zeller, Cloy R. 83, of Mount Joy. May 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371