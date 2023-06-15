Beck, Wendy 49, wife of Roy Beck, of Leola. June 13, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Beiler, Rebecca F. 91, of Lancaster. June 14, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Biechler, Nancy E. 73, wife of George, formerly of Lancaster. June 11, 2023. John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 610-372-4160
Graham, David R., Sr. 75, husband of Donna Fink, formerly of Columbia. June 13, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Herr, Paul Robert 90, formerly of Millersville. June 12, 2023. Monahan Funeral Home, 717-334-2414
Knapp, William J. 85, husband of Patricia Fridinger Knapp, of Landisville. June 13, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Krady, James M. 90, of Lancaster. June 11, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Mears, William John III 72, of Ephrata. June 12, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472