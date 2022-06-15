Bender, Judy W. 81, of Lancaster. June 13, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Dobson, Marylyn 83, of Denver. June 12, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Groff, Connie Lee 83, wife of Samuel T. Groff, of Little Britain. June 13, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Hallman, Dawn Marie 47, wife of Jeffrey T. Hallman, of Brownstown. June 12, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hillard, Ray L. 84, husband of Brenda (Sheaffer) Hillard. June 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Horst, Esther Leah 80, wife of Mark Hoover Horst, of Mount Joy. June 14, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Lapp, Theora A. (Sager) 84, of Elizabethtown. June 13, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Moyer, Clarence R. 84, husband of C. Lois Kulp Moyer, of Manheim. June 4, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Rivera, Juan, Jr. 34, formerly of Lancaster. June 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Roche, James Leo Husband of Sally Ann McIntyre. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Seventko, Mabel G. 80, of Landis Homes. June 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stapleton, Justin C. 33, of Denver. June 9, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Torrise, Emily Victoria 18, formerly of Quarryville. June 10, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Wanner, Earla C. 79, of Millersville. June 11, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wissler, Richard C. 78, husband of Sandra (O’Donnell) Wissler, of Lancaster. June 13, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Youndt, Theresa Elizabeth (Klaster) 98, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. May 20, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909