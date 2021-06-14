Beiler, Nellie 78, wife of Levi Beiler, of Kinzers. November 20, 2020.
Brandt, Connie L. 60, of Lancaster. June 12, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hess, Beatrice H. 81, of Pequea. June 11, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Lennington, Gloria E. 91, wife of William Lennington, of Lancaster. June 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lutz, Janet Ruth 94, of Quarryville. June 10 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Portner, Colleen May 86, of Murrells Inlet, SC. June 11, 2021. Burroughs Funeral Home, 843-651-1440
Rowland, Nancy A. 75, of Holtwood. June 10, 2021. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Stoltzfus, Menno B. 87, of 65A Hess Road, Quarryville. June 12, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Rebecca S. 77, wife of Daniel U. Stoltzfus, of 734 Pleasant View Rd., Honey Brook. June 11, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833