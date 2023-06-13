Andersen, Edith Aashild 92, of Lititz. June 11, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Coates, Ruth S. 94, formerly of Cochranville. June 11, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Esh, Rebecca S. 93, of Gordonville. June 12. 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Geier, William Henry 85, domestic partner of Anna Colbert, of Ronks. June 4, 2023. Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, 410-893-7575
Griffith, Bonnie L. 79, of Leola. June 10, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Johns, Thomas M. 64, husband of Lorrie Johns, of Columbia. June 9, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Knotwell, Doris E. 92, of Lancaster. June 8, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Shorter, Timothy S. 54, husband of Nancy A. (Scheetz) Shorter, of Columbia. June 5, 2023. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-843-0216
Smith, Melissa A. 50, of Columbia. June 3, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Spencer, Daniel Blair 78, of Oxford. June 8, 2023. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Swisher, Dale L., Jr. 71, husband of Janice Hufford Swisher, formerly of Lancaster. June 10, 2023. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services, 336-993-2121