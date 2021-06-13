Anic, Jasminka 61, formerly of Lancaster. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Aurand, Jason William 42, of N. Bowers/Frederica, DE. May 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brandt, Robert Eugene 91, of Elizabethtown. June 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Brooks, Kenneth Paul 74, husband of Dolly Brooks, of Willow Street. June 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Caci, Mary Cathrine 80, wife of William Caci, Sr., of East Hempfield. January 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Calder, William H. (Bill) 83, husband of Betsy Calder, of Lancaster. June 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Crawford, Darlene Rose 74, wife of Joseph Crawford, of Elizabethtown. June 9, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Cutting, Robert Milo, Sr. Husband of Joyce Rowe Cutting. December 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
DeArment, Diane K. (Goss) 64, wife of Dale H. DeArment, of Mount Joy. June 7, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Donald, Jack 90, husband of Mary Jane (Lanyon) Donald. June 7, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Esbenshade, Robert M. 92, husband of Gladys (Martin) Esbenshade, of Paradise. December 5, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Eshleman, Joan B. Wife of Donald R. Eshleman. December 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ferguson, Maria T. 90, of the Mennonite Home. March 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fisher, Shirley A. (Jackson) Young 90, of Moravian Manor, Lititz. May 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Frye, Ronald Eugene 71, husband of Cynthia J. (Weagly) Frye, of Elizabethtown. May 16, 2021. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Fulford, Linda 70. June 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Gagliardi, Philip Louis Husband of Filomena Ferreira Gagliardi, of Lancaster County. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Griffith, David F. 70, husband of Mary, of Elizabethtown. June 5, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Gutshall, Mary G. (Hafley) 98, of Elizabethtown. June 6, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Haefner, Leon J., Jr. 85, husband of Paula (Steinbaecher) Haefner, of Lancaster. May 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hamill, Terry W. Husband of Debbie Hamill, of Columbia. June 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hege, Arlene Emma 95, wife of Nathan B. Hege, of Landis Homes, Lititz. November 15, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Herbert, John Francis, III 86, of Baltimore, MD and Lancaster. June 11, 2021. Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 410-823-1700
Hershey, Miriam 87, wife of Donald W. Hershey, of Lititz. May 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Hibshman, Carolyn M. 85, of Ephrata. June 11, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hoffmann, Barbara Ann Landis Wife of Wayne W. Hoffmann, of Hellam Township. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216
Hohenwarter, Romaine Louise 85, of Willow Street. June 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hollis, Richard W., IV 70, of Hellam. May 28, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216
Jones, James 71, fiancé of Jacqueline McCain, of Lancaster. June 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lichtenfels, Randy K. 70, of Lititz. June 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lisby, Howard 72, formerly of Lancaster. June 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Longenecker, Miriam Snavely 87, of Landis Homes. June 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McVey, Margaret Ann 77, wife of James McVey, of Lancaster. June 10, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Meyers, Judith Fuhrmann 81, of Lancaster. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, Clarence L. 86, husband of Jane M. Lohr Miller, of New Providence. June 10, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Musser, James Richard 69, husband of Ellen K. Musser, of Elizabethtown. June 2, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Pollock, Joan Hambleton 89, of Millersville. February 26, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rineer, Nancy J. Duke Bender 93, of Lancaster. February 28, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Roland, Wanda Gay 70, wife of Richard, of Denver. June 7, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Shearer, Winona Z. 83, wife of Paul Shearer, of Mount Joy. June 9, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Smith, Ryan N. 21, of Willow Street. March 22, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Spangler, Richard J. 85, husband of Dawn M. Eberly Spangler, of Cornwall. May 23, 2021. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-867-4811
Weidman, Charles Jr. 95, of Denver. June 9, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Wenger, Carol Jane Burrows 86, wife of James Oliver Wenger. February 1, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Wilcox, George Thomas 83, husband of Judith Bishop Wilcox, of Manheim Township. June 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wilson, Suzanne 74, of Marietta. June 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Ziegler, Geraldine 92, of Lancaster. June 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100