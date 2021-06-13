Anic, Jasminka 61, formerly of Lancaster. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Aurand, Jason William 42, of N. Bowers/Frederica, DE. May 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Brandt, Robert Eugene 91, of Elizabethtown. June 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Brooks, Kenneth Paul 74, husband of Dolly Brooks, of Willow Street. June 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Caci, Mary Cathrine 80, wife of William Caci, Sr., of East Hempfield. January 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Calder, William H. (Bill) 83, husband of Betsy Calder, of Lancaster. June 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Crawford, Darlene Rose 74, wife of Joseph Crawford, of Elizabethtown. June 9, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Cutting, Robert Milo, Sr. Husband of Joyce Rowe Cutting. December 17, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

DeArment, Diane K. (Goss) 64, wife of Dale H. DeArment, of Mount Joy. June 7, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Donald, Jack 90, husband of Mary Jane (Lanyon) Donald. June 7, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Esbenshade, Robert M. 92, husband of Gladys (Martin) Esbenshade, of Paradise. December 5, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Eshleman, Joan B. Wife of Donald R. Eshleman. December 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ferguson, Maria T. 90, of the Mennonite Home. March 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fisher, Shirley A. (Jackson) Young 90, of Moravian Manor, Lititz. May 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Frye, Ronald Eugene 71, husband of Cynthia J. (Weagly) Frye, of Elizabethtown. May 16, 2021. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380

Fulford, Linda 70. June 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Gagliardi, Philip Louis Husband of Filomena Ferreira Gagliardi, of Lancaster County. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Griffith, David F. 70, husband of Mary, of Elizabethtown. June 5, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Gutshall, Mary G. (Hafley) 98, of Elizabethtown. June 6, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Haefner, Leon J., Jr. 85, husband of Paula (Steinbaecher) Haefner, of Lancaster. May 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Hamill, Terry W. Husband of Debbie Hamill, of Columbia. June 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hege, Arlene Emma 95, wife of Nathan B. Hege, of Landis Homes, Lititz. November 15, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Herbert, John Francis, III 86, of Baltimore, MD and Lancaster. June 11, 2021. Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 410-823-1700

Hershey, Miriam 87, wife of Donald W. Hershey, of Lititz. May 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Hibshman, Carolyn M. 85, of Ephrata. June 11, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hoffmann, Barbara Ann Landis Wife of Wayne W. Hoffmann, of Hellam Township. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216

Hohenwarter, Romaine Louise 85, of Willow Street. June 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hollis, Richard W., IV 70, of Hellam. May 28, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216

Jones, James 71, fiancé of Jacqueline McCain, of Lancaster. June 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Lichtenfels, Randy K. 70, of Lititz. June 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lisby, Howard 72, formerly of Lancaster. June 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Longenecker, Miriam Snavely 87, of Landis Homes. June 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McVey, Margaret Ann 77, wife of James McVey, of Lancaster. June 10, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Meyers, Judith Fuhrmann 81, of Lancaster. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Miller, Clarence L. 86, husband of Jane M. Lohr Miller, of New Providence. June 10, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Musser, James Richard 69, husband of Ellen K. Musser, of Elizabethtown. June 2, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Pollock, Joan Hambleton 89, of Millersville. February 26, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Rineer, Nancy J. Duke Bender 93, of Lancaster. February 28, 2021. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Roland, Wanda Gay 70, wife of Richard, of Denver. June 7, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Shearer, Winona Z. 83, wife of Paul Shearer, of Mount Joy. June 9, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Smith, Ryan N. 21, of Willow Street. March 22, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Spangler, Richard J. 85, husband of Dawn M. Eberly Spangler, of Cornwall. May 23, 2021. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-867-4811

Weidman, Charles Jr. 95, of Denver. June 9, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Wenger, Carol Jane Burrows 86, wife of James Oliver Wenger. February 1, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Wilcox, George Thomas 83, husband of Judith Bishop Wilcox, of Manheim Township. June 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wilson, Suzanne 74, of Marietta. June 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Ziegler, Geraldine 92, of Lancaster. June 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

LNP Media Group, Inc.

