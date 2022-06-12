Baldner, Ronald G. 80, husband of Julie (Mountz) Baldner, of Columbia. June 8, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370

Bryan, Marie 97, of Reamstown. June 6, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Cipalla, Dennis C. 75, husband of Joyce Cipalla, of Lititz. June 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Cramer, Joyce H. 67, of Lancaster. June 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Dang, Leonarda Ann 64, wife of John Dang, of Lancaster. June 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Daniel, Carmela L. 95, of Lancaster. June 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Dockey, L.N. 77, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Emerson, Alan William 80, husband of Laurel Gardner Emerson. June 9, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Fair, DeWayne R. 90, husband of Mona L. Shope Fair, of Lancaster. June 8, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Galebach, Mazie H. 86, formerly of Akron. June 9, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Gehman, Gerald D. 91, of Reinholds. June 10, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Gould, Phyllis S. May 30, 2022

Hamilton, Edwin Gilbert 76, husband of Pamela K. (Lefever) Hamilton, of Shippensburg. June 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Hostetter, Barbara 86, wife of Milton Hostetter, of New Holland. May 21, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Irvin, Gloria Nellie (Cruz) 77, of Harrisburg. June 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Jose, John Gary 62, husband of Evelyn Jose, of Kirkwood. June 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Kosalek, Francis R. 90, of Ephrata. June 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Krofcheck-Allen, Carolyn (Piwowar) 63, wife of Rex Allen, of Arizona. December 17, 2021.

Kuntzelman, Dorothy P. Wife of James Kuntzelman. June 7, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Landis, George Alan 71, husband of Phyllis E. (Bedi) Landis, of Lancaster County. June 9, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Marshall, Margie Celestine (Green) 69, of New Holland. June 6, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Martin, Beth Ann Marie 55, wife of John Martin, of East Petersburg. June 3, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Martin, Linn Ellen (Whitmer) 81, of Lancaster. May 22, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

McIntyre, Ronald Collins 87, formerly of Lititz. June 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Miley, Robert N. 92, of Lititz. June 8, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Miller, Patricia Ann 66, wife of Norman G. Miller, of Manheim. June 10, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Musser, Matthew Scott 48, husband of Brooke (Baldwin) Musser, of Gilbertsville. June 4, 2022. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-323-8220

Nichols, Linda Sue (Baird) 81, of Pottstown. May 8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

O’Donnell, Teresa M. 62, of Columbia. June 6, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Parkhouse, David R. 86, of Ephrata. June 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Poole, William E. II 84, husband of Elizabeth Hill Poole, of Lancaster. June 4, 2022. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227

Powell, Theresa Marguerite 99, of Landisville. June 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Reed, Sara J. 82. June 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Sachs, Judith Ann 77. June 8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Schick, Doris Boardman 91, formerly of Lancaster. May 16, 2022.

Smoker, James Robert II Husband of Joyce Smoker, of Columbia. May 31, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Stauffer, Betsy Joanne 87, of Lititz. June 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Strassmann, Norbert H. 62, of Manor Township. May 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Todd, John G., Sr. 81, husband of Debra Todd, of Lancaster. June 1, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Tran, Dzung Anh 90, husband of Dzu Thi Nguyen of Lancaster. June 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Travitz, Michael R. 59, of Manheim. May 31, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Walker, Ty Dennis 87, husband of Joy Walker, of Homestead Village, Lancaster. June 3, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

White, Glenn D. 68, of Columbia. June 4, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Wilson, Ann Short Wife of Bob, of Lancaster. June 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Wilson, Rosa Rodriguez 52, of Lancaster. June 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

