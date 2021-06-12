Henry, Vicky A. 63, of Quarryville. June 10, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Kachel, Thomas D. 81, husband of Stella M. (Findley) Kachel, of New Providence. June 8, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Kluge, Wendy L. Ressler 50, wife of Kenneth J. Kluge, Jr., of Conestoga. June 6, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Knapp, Louis Allan 93, of Lancaster. June 10, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Martin, Martha S. 91, of Narvon. June 11, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Perez, Jose Rene 55, formerly of Lancaster. May 26, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter