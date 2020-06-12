Buser, Brian Carl 41, of Longs, SC. June 7, 2020. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory, 843-390-2525
Callahan, Kimberly A. Wife of Todd E. Callahan, of Elizabethtown. June 9, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Carpenter, Joan 91, of Mountville. June 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Chesney, James Anthony 79, of Lancaster. June 8, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Estes, Roy Wayne 80, of New Holland. June 8, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Goshert, Floy A. 85, formerly of Denver. June 7, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Ingram, Gary Franklin Husband of Carol, of Lancaster. June 9, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Leid, Lucy Z. 66, wife of John Z. Leid, of Ephrata. June 10, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Reichenbach, Hilda May (Good) 87, of Lititz. June 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, Katie K. 86, of Honey Brook. June 11, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Trump, Louise Alice (Wike) 90, of Cornwall Manor Health Center. June 9, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588