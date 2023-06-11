Anderson, Patsy A. 82, of Lancaster. June 8, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Andriulli, Robert 75, companion of Marilu Sieber, of Millersville. June 6, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Borden, Janet 83, of Lancaster. June 6, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bouder, Beth M. 63, of Lancaster. June 7, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brandt, Isabel Janet June 7, 2023. Buse Funeral Home, 717-838-7034
Collins, Pauline Miller 94, of Garden Spot Village. June 8, 2023. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Coolidge, Christopher C. 44, of Manheim. May 27, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Crasten, Ruth Ann 64, of Gap. June 3, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Daveler, John T. 80, husband of Lynda Daveler, of Willow Street. June 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Dieffenbach, Helga 98, of Palmyra. May 31, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Eshelman, Herbert Roy 76, of Mountville. June 3, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fetter, David 84, of Lancaster. June 9, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Garner, Joan 80, formerly of Landisville. August 30, 2022. Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 440-871-0711
Goyco, Antonio Santana 46, of Altoona. June 7, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Graybill, Mary 67, wife of George M. Graybill, of Manheim. May 29, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Greising, Raymond Martin 73, husband of Rhonda (Wells) Greising, of Mount Joy. May 30, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Gress, David Of Akron. June 7, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Haake, Joseph B. 82, husband of Patricia Ann Haake, of Elizabethtown. June 8, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Hartenstine, Thomas Austin 22, of Lancaster. June 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hartzell, Lyndon Gene Husband of Patricia Yeagley Hartzell, of Lititz. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hauck, Edna Jane 105, of Elizabethtown. June 6, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hauck, Joseph M. 88, of Lancaster. June 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
King, Phyllis Kurtz Harsh 86, wife of Jonathan L. King, of New Holland. June 3, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Kochenberger, David M. 61, of Essington. May 31, 2023. Griffith Funeral Chapel, Inc., 610-586-2142
Lancaster, Thomas Henry 74, of West Donegal Township. June 7, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Lehman, Ralph L. III 81, husband of Nancy (Gisler) Lehman, of Elizabethtown. June 3, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Leidig, Louis, Jr. Of Mount Joy. June 5, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Leslie, Deborah R. 60 of Lancaster. June 9, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lewis, Elizabeth O'Shea Of Lancaster. June 5, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lied, Easton Scott 7, son of Stephanie Mackel. June 7, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lighty, Wanda (Keener) 90, of Lewisberry. June 6, 2023. Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 717-774-7721
Lindberg, Theodora (Teddi) M. 89. May 26, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lintner, Jere W. 80, husband of Patricia (Herr) Lintner, of Peach Bottom. June 7, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Lishman, Nancy L. 95, of Manheim. June 5, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Lorenz, James E. 79, husband of Cheryl L. (Luthy) Lorenz, of Ephrata. June 6, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Martin, Susan Louise (Willet) Of Oro Valley, AZ. June 2, 2023. Vistoso Funeral Home, 520-544-2285
Metz, Shirley A. 81, of Lancaster. June 8, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Neumann, William J., Sr. 83, of New Holland. June 5, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Nonnenmocher, Virginia 89, of St. Anne’s Retirement Community. June 1, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Poleski, P. Elaine (Ludwig) 81, of Lancaster. June 6, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Price, Kenneth W. Sr. 58, husband of Patricia A. Fisher, of Christiana. June 9, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Rambo, Virginia L. 100, of Landisville. June 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rostolsky, Mina Lois 79, wife of Maurice A. Rostolsky, of Lancaster. June 7, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Seats, James E. 66, husband of Joyce (Aukamp) Seats, of Lancaster. June 6, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Slabach, Arlene Lafern (Kring) 99, of Maple Farm. June 5, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Stoner, Betty Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Treier, John P. 85, husband of Ann (Aten) Treier. June 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Umberger, Kenneth E. 91, of Masonic Village of Elizabethtown. June 9, 2023. Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-867-4811
Weiler, Norman Companion of Carol Coller, of Branchdale. May 16, 2023.
White, Mary J. 74, of Ephrata. June 7, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wickenheiser, Dolores Theresa (Shertzer) 92, of York County. September 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Wilhelm, Terry L. 82, husband of Arlene Dietzel Wilhelm, of Lancaster. June 9, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464