Chohany, Gary R. 84, husband of Myrtle E. (Bacon) Chohany, of Lancaster. June 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hubler, Inge G. 79, of Reading. June 4, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Keller, Richard B. 92, of Lancaster . June 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Neff, Doris Jean 91, of Millersville. June 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Rentas, Roberto 60, of Lancaster. June 7, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Retallick, Sharon L. 72, of Stevens. June 10, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Witmer, Dawn Treier 72, of Lancaster. June 2, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

