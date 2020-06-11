Anspach, Nancy J. (Miller) 80, formerly of Lititz. June 8, 2020. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 570-673-4333
Cauler, Patrick 73, husband of Judith A. Brackbill Cauler, of Lancaster. June 8, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Clemens, Kimberly A. 55, of Mount Carmel. June 8, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ferguson, John L. 87, of Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford. June 9, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Fisher, Tanya M. (Cole) 46, wife of Michael Fisher, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fuller, Richard Lee 85, of Morgantown. June 7, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Gallo, Joseph Michael 32, of Ephrata. June 7, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hunter, Doris Bell 88, of Strasburg. May 30, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Mann, Lloyd Of Halfville. June 1, 2020.
Muckel, Shirley E. 78, of Manheim. June 9, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Ottey, Barry Eugene 67, husband of April S. Ottey, of Lititz. June 6, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Stoltzfus, Amanda M. 86, of Gap. June 9, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stoltzfus, Mary S. 95, of Leola. June 10, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Youndt, Kenneth (Kenny) C. 74, husband of Helen L. (Fabian) Youndt, of Denver. June 8, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909