Bender, Theresa Marie 77, wife of Donald H. Bender, Sr., of Ephrata. June 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Ditmer, Edith L. 84, wife of Charles E. Ditmer, Jr., of Ephrata. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fulford, Linda L. 70, of Elizabethtown. June 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Galante, Salvatore Anthony 92, husband of Clara Lofgren Galante, of Mount Joy. June 7, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Givler, Barbara E. June 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Graybill, Clyde Ray 75, husband of Tara Graybill, of Richville, NY. May 23, 2021. Frary Funeral Home, 315-393-1414
Hall, Eileen W. 83, formerly of Stevens. June 4, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Harvin, Richard A. 70, fiancé of Marva Vaughn, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Huber, Carol Dean Owen 98, of Pequea. June 2, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Khalouf, Shirley Ann Thompson 89, of Marion, Indiana. June 6, 2021. Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, 765-664-5030
Lai, Tha 71, of Lancaster. June 4, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Laukhuff, Richard E. 61, husband of Brenda Laukhuff, of Lancaster. May 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Leisey, Tyler Scott 27, of Adamstown. June 6, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Long, Richard Charles 78, husband of Mary Sue Long, of Carlisle. June 6, 2021. Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-243-4511
McIntosh, Timothy Alan 69, husband of Deborah A. (Horst) McIntosh, of Philadelphia. June 4, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
McNece, Elsie J. 90, of Maytown. June 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Parkinson, Michele D. (Lovekin) 72, wife of Jeffery H. Parkinson, of Elizabethtown. June 8, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Plowden, James Edward, Jr. 62, husband of Anna Williams Plowden, of Manning, SC. May 31, 2021.
Vogel, David M. 76, husband of Judy A. (Davis) Vogel, of Denver. June 2, 2021. Bean Funeral Homes, 610-376-1129
Young, Frances Louise 82, wife of Donald Lester Young, of Lancaster County. June 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100