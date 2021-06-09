Bender, Theresa Marie 77, wife of Donald H. Bender, Sr., of Ephrata. June 5, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Ditmer, Edith L. 84, wife of Charles E. Ditmer, Jr., of Ephrata. June 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fulford, Linda L. 70, of Elizabethtown. June 7, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Galante, Salvatore Anthony 92, husband of Clara Lofgren Galante, of Mount Joy. June 7, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Givler, Barbara E. June 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Graybill, Clyde Ray 75, husband of Tara Graybill, of Richville, NY. May 23, 2021. Frary Funeral Home, 315-393-1414

Hall, Eileen W. 83, formerly of Stevens. June 4, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Harvin, Richard A. 70, fiancé of Marva Vaughn, of Lancaster. May 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Huber, Carol Dean Owen 98, of Pequea. June 2, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779

Khalouf, Shirley Ann Thompson 89, of Marion, Indiana. June 6, 2021. Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, 765-664-5030

Lai, Tha 71, of Lancaster. June 4, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Laukhuff, Richard E. 61, husband of Brenda Laukhuff, of Lancaster. May 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Leisey, Tyler Scott 27, of Adamstown. June 6, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Long, Richard Charles 78, husband of Mary Sue Long, of Carlisle. June 6, 2021. Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-243-4511

McIntosh, Timothy Alan 69, husband of Deborah A. (Horst) McIntosh, of Philadelphia. June 4, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

McNece, Elsie J. 90, of Maytown. June 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Parkinson, Michele D. (Lovekin) 72, wife of Jeffery H. Parkinson, of Elizabethtown. June 8, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Plowden, James Edward, Jr. 62, husband of Anna Williams Plowden, of Manning, SC. May 31, 2021.

Vogel, David M. 76, husband of Judy A. (Davis) Vogel, of Denver. June 2, 2021. Bean Funeral Homes, 610-376-1129

Young, Frances Louise 82, wife of Donald Lester Young, of Lancaster County. June 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

