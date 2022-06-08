Eby, Patricia Jane Formerly of Lancaster. May 31, 2022. Hampton Vaughn Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, 940-767-1770
Gonzalez, Basilia 87, of Lancaster. June 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hauck, Samuel, Jr. 89, husband of Gloria Jean (Harding) Hauck, of Ephrata. May 30, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Klaus, Patricia A. 77, wife of Charles Klaus, of Manheim. June 5, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
McCue, William P. 82, of Lancaster . June 5, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Moyer, Clarence R. 84, husband of C. Lois Kulp Moyer, of Manheim. June 4, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Mueller, Carl W.P. Sr. 85, husband of Mary Shank Mueller, of Lancaster. June 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rogers, Charlene A. 74, wife of James L. Rogers, of Lititz. June 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rutt, Sandra Lee 76, wife of Gerald R. Rutt, of Mohnton. June 5, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Sangrey, Dorothy L. 93. June 5, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Shelly, Mary Erma 97, of Lancaster. June 3, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Shenenberger, Earl Arlan 75, husband of Doris J. Spangler Shenenberger, of Lititz. June 6, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Smoker, Ronda Kim 64, wife of C. Richard Smoker, of Wellsboro. June 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Taylor, Richard D. 86, of Narvon. June 3, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
VonStetten, Geraldine K. 93, of Mountville. June 5, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Ziemer, Craig B. 62, husband of Caroline L. (Becker) Ziemer. June 5, 2022. Bean Funeral Home, 610-376-1129