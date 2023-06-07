Bambrick, Susan E. (Dale) 72, of Lancaster. June 5, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Erb, Joan C. 96, formerly of Lancaster. January 27, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Fassnacht, Daniel C. 77, husband of Georgiana Fassnacht, of Ephrata. June 4, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kanagy, Leo R. 91, of Manheim. June 4, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Landis, Harry E. Jr. 90, of Lititz. December 3, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Mills, Susan S. 66, of Manheim Township. May 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Moore, Barry Lee 76, husband of Kathy Moore, of Mount Joy. June 1, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Patel, Dahiben 96, of Manheim Township. June 4, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shirk, Sarah Elizabeth 75, of Lancaster. May 1, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Smoker, Esther B. 98, of Lancaster. June 2, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, June L. 87, wife of Robert Stoltzfus, of Lancaster. June 3, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Torres, Mérida 107, of Lancaster. May 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Williams, Shirley J. Of Bainbridge. June 4, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441