Bickel, Raymond 80, husband of Bonnie Bickel, of Elizabethtown. June 5, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Butler, John Joseph 71, husband of Suzanne, of New Holland. June 3, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Cowen, Carla W. 71, wife of Ivan B. Wingenroth, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hall, Stanley B. 86, of Ephrata. June 1, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Julius, Pamela Louise 72, of Hanover. June 4, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kline, Barry B. 63, of Mount Joy, companion of Ann Bachman. May 16, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Rodriguez, Juan Luis 79, husband of Mireya Escolarte, of Lancaster. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Vanderlip, Dodava George 96, husband of Ruth Christy Vanderlip, of North Charleston, SC. May 13, 2023. Simplicity Low Country Cremation & Burial Services, Inc., 843-779-1775
Wolf, Francis E. Jr. 79, husband of Carlene A. Hart Wolf, of New Providence. June 4, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270