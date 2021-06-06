Abert, Carole Lynn Althouse 88, of Willow Valley. March 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ashton, Thomas Robinson 74, of Willow Valley Communities. May 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Butts, Yvonne M. 77, of Lancaster. June 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Camaroto, Beverly C. 80, companion of Carlos Diaz, f Lancaster. May 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Carver, Charles Clifford, Jr. 66, husband of Michele (Spence) Carver, of Lititz. June 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cauler, Patrick 73, husband of Judith A. Brackbill Cauler, of Lancaster. June 8, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Costello, Joseph C. 54, of Lancaster. June 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dilloway, Michael E. 78, husband of JoAnn F. Dilloway, of Mountville. December 2, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Eckert, Mark Kurtz 77, of Mount Joy. May 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Eckman, Yolanda Joan 73, of Lancaster. June 2, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Figueroa, Sydney Marie 14, daughter of Efrain Johnny Figueroa and Lynne and Luis Guzman, of Lancaster. June 2, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Frey, Eugene (Gene) Ray 76, husband of Hazel M. Frey, of Lancaster. June 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Goodin, Winifred Carpenter 98. May 5, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Greene, Helen W. 86, of Columbia. November 4, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Hall, Fay L. (Patton) 72, wife of Judson Hall, of Lancaster. May 29, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Kirkham, Mary (Houser) 85, wife of Michael Kirkham, of Millersville. June 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Landis, David E. 73, formerly of Lancaster County. May 22, 2021.
Leas, Corey L. 50, of Marietta. May 27, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Lindeman, Presley Jane Infant daughter of Preston H. Jr. and Emily A. (Carty). June 1, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Lockard, Lori A. 52, wife of Michael Lockard, of Lancaster. December 11, 2020. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Mallery, Joan E. 98, of Lititz.May 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Willard 87, husband of Mary Ellen Kauffman Martin, of Landis Homes Retirement Community. May 28, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Mohler, Robert E. 76, husband of Cynthia L. Fisher Mohler, of New Providence. June 1, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Murray, David Kenneth 80, husband of Helena Mary Quinn Murray, of Kinzers. May 18, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Musselman, Theodore W. 87, husband of Margaret A. McConnell (Musselman). June 2, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Pace, Lawrence H. 83, of Paradise. June 3, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Peachey, Priscilla M. 97, companion of Jane Cosgrove, of Bareville. June 3, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Pedersen, Bernadine 97, of Lancaster. June 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Peters, Gary L. 79, of Denver companion of Carol L. Barney. May 27, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Pry, Christopher M. 48, of Lancaster. June 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. 717-560-5100
Rebert, Barry Ernest 79, husband of Flora (Berndt) Rebert, of Talmage. June 3, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Riggers, Roger 69, of Columbia.
Royer, Elizabeth Louetta 95, of Willow Valley Retirement Community. January 21, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Russell, Henry G. 73, husband of Vicky L. Russell, of Lancaster. May 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schenke, Joanne (Kellenberger) 74, wife of Bob Schenke, of Lancaster. August 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Snyder, Melvin Guy Husband of Diane (Wood) Snyder, of Elizabethtown. May 31, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Speece, Ronald E. 67, companion of Debra Leonard, of Lancaster. June 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Tribble, Jon Eric Husband of Mary McCurry Tribble, of Lancaster. June 3, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Wertz, Brian D. 60, husband of Sherry Lynn (Ryno) Wertz. June 3, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530