Becker, Larry L. 81, husband of Shirley Heistand Becker, of Elizabethtown. June 4, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Booth, Betty Jane 75, wife of Steven M. Booth, of Quarryville. June 4, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Diorio, Michael J. 69, husband of Lillian Diorio, of Lancaster. June 4, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Eames, Harris H., Jr. 76, of Ephrata. June 4, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Fisher, Sarah L. 88, of Peach Bottom. June 5, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Fox, Vincent K. 38, of Akron. June 3, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
King, Abram K. 87, husband of Susie S. Ebersol King, of Lancaster. June 5, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
King, Naomi S. Infant daughter of Ivan and Malinda Stoltzfus King, of 3363 Scenic Rd., Gordonville. June 4, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miller, Clarence F. 89, of Princeton, KY. Morgans Funeral Home, 270-365-5595
Miller, Ted A. 74, husband of Lucy M. Miller, of Lancaster. June 4, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Owen, Ernest R. Jr. 91, husband of Sandra (Weaver) Owen, of Quarryville. May 31, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 800-720-8221
Richardson, Ella Mae 87, of Lancaster. June 3, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Smith, Aj 20, of Columbia. June 3, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Stone, Andre’ Jean 77, of New Holland. June 2, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444