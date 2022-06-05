Albert, Fredericka 101, of Lititz. May 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Ambrose, Chester Allen 77, husband of Donna L. Ambrose, formerly of Lancaster. May 29, 2022. Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 727-202-2129

Ankeny, Kay Florence 75, of Mt. Gretna, companion of Bob Funk. June 1, 2022. Rohland Funeral Home Inc., 717-272-6673

Atwater, AnnMarie 78, of Mohnton. May 24, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Balabanow, Betty Ann (Nuss) Wife of William Balabanow, of Brethren Village. June 1, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Bender, Donald, Sr. 83, of Ephrata. May 30, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Book, Ruth H. 89, wife of Roy H. Book, of Ronks. June 1, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Buohl, Edgar 87, husband of Lorna (White) Buohl, of Ephrata. May 17, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Byorick, Valerie Jean (Foulk) 71, of Manor Township. June 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Cameron, Barry S. 75, husband of Diane M. Cameron, of Rising Sun, MD. June 1, 2022. R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 410-398-3388

Clement, G. 62, husband of Susan Ford, of Strasburg. May 24, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Dahal, Sabitra 95, of Lancaster. June 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Darrenkamp, Beverly A. 80, of Dallastown. May 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

DeMora, William G., Sr. 92, of Lancaster. June 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Elsen-Harkins, Gina 64, wife of Ron Harkins, of Leesburg, Florida. May 10, 2022

Gehman, Clair R. 89, husband of Carol J. Ranck Gehman, formerly of New Holland. June 2, 2022. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227

Gorshin, Ethel 96, of Landisville. May 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Heath, L. Jerome 92, husband of Nancy J. (Liechti) Heath, of Lancaster. June 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hess, Robert Fralich, Jr. 83, husband of Margaret P. (Peck) Hess, of Lancaster. June 1, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Hilton, Barbara D. 73, of Glen Mills. May 29, 2022. White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 610-494-3424

Hippeli, Dorothy C. 94, of Millersville. May 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Hostetter, Barbara 86, wife of Milton Hostetter, of New Holland. May 20, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Jacobs, Wilmer E. 91, husband of Elizabeth (Betty) S. Jacobs, of Millersville. June 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Jamison, Mildred W. 93, of Elizabethtown. May 31, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Kramer, John William 83, of Marietta. June 3, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Kurtz, Edward Lee 58, of Lititz. March 24, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Leavitt, Preston Lawrence 90, of Lancaster. May 31, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Lefever, Mary Romaine 97. May 28, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Lewis, Peggy A. 70, of Columbia. May 22, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Longacre, Howard Raymond, Jr. 97, formerly of Clay Township. June 2, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Martin, Robert Leonard 89, husband of Alverta (Stauffer) Martin, of Lititz. December 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

McBride, Michael H. 53, of Lititz. May 27, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

O’Brien, Joseph Patrick 86, husband of Joan McCaffery O’Brien, formerly of Lancaster. May 30, 2022.

Patterson, Gwladys Leah 88, of Mount Joy. June 3, 3033. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Powell, Theresa Marguerite 99, of Lancaster. June 4, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Raffield, Barney Thomas III 75, husband of Sharon Hall Raffield, of Asheville, NC. May 30, 2022. Groce Funeral Home, 828-687-3530

Roberts, Evelyn S. 90, of Manheim. May 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Robinson Miller, Teresa M. 94, Lititz. May 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Roman, Eliseo N. 83, of Lancaster. June 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rutherford, Naomi A. 84, of St. John's Herr Estate, Columbia. May 8, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Ryan, Melvin R. 79, husband of Christine L. (Guise) Ryan, of York. May 31, 2022. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation Inc., 717-854-2315

Schwartz, Henry 75, husband of Marilee P. Eary Schwartz, of Leola. May 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Shireman, Dennis H. 71, of Manheim. January 31, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614

Smith, Loren R. Butch 78, husband of Harriet R. (Williams) Smith, of Lancaster. May 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Snader, Anna Mae 96, of Lancaster. June 2, 2022.

Sourbeer, Patricia D. 90, of Conestoga. May 29, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Stick, Emma B. 88, of Lancaster. June 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Stipe, Lisa Ellen Of Lancaster. May 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Stoltzfus, Patricia Ann 85, wife of Jim Stoltzfus, of Lancaster. June 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Thapalia, Bal K. 80, husband Hari Thapalia, of Lancaster. June 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Travitz, Michael R. 59, of Manheim. May 31, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Walton, George H. 83, husband of Gertrude (Hertz) Waltonof Lititz. June 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Wolverton, George W. 88, husband of Geraldine R. (Ellinger) Wolverton, of Elizabethtown. May 29, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Young, Arthur L. 67, of Lititz. May 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ziegler, Arlene M. (Miller) 92, formerly of Boyertown. June 2, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Zimmerman, Melvin M. 92. Formerly of Strasburg. June 2, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

