Edkin, Margaret Elizabeth 96, of Lebanon. June 3, 2020. Thompson Funeral Home, 717-272-0701
Gerlach, Robert L. 88, formerly of Palmyra. May 31, 2020. Buse FuneralHome, 717-838-7034
Hall, Robert R. 73, of Manheim. May 31, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 610-354-9800
Huss, Richard E., Jr. 87, husband of Norma Collins Huss, of Willow Street. June 1, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kachnoskie, Edmund L., Sr. 90, of Lancaster. June 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Kauffman, Marian E. 92, of Elizabethtown. Jun3 4, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
King, Benuel L. 35, husband of Verna Petersheim King, of Ephrata. June 3, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Otto, Melissa R. (Hatfield) 50, wife of Jay Otto, of Lititz. May 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Simon, Joseph Weber 93, of Elizabethtown. May 30, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Walton, Felicia A. 33, of East Earl. June 3, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Wee, Robert James 82, husband of Patricia Hachten Wee. June 3, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909