Adams, Clarence Robert Jr. 74, of Harrisburg. June 1, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Armstrong, Lisa Jane 73, wife of Douglas Armstrong, of Lancaster. May 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Auman, Angela 54, of York. June 1, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Baker, James R. Jr. Husband of Carol Bochnowicz Baker, of Monument, Colorado. May 22, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Barnes, Roberta Eleen 95, of Brethren Village. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Buch, Kimberly S. 63, wife of Frank Fish, Jr., of Lititz. May 30, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Conner, Christine 81, of Lancaster. June 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Devine, Joseph D. 86, husband of Hilda Breit Devine. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Ebersol, Nancy M. 83, of Leola. June 1, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Garber, Roger D. Of Newport, partner of Marj Burd. June 1, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Hanna, Rebecca Belle 83, wife of James W. Hanna, of Landis Homes, Lititz. May 11, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Harris, Abbey Ina 67, wife of Arnold Jay Harris, of Lititz. May 30, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Haverstick, Park W. 74, husband of Brenda Bolcar Haverstick. May 25, 2023. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 717-866-4233
Haynick, Marla L. 76, of East Lampeter Twp. May 30, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hennessey, Karen L. June 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Herr, Geoffrey L. 60, husband of Bonnie (Ammon) Herr, of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hibshman, Joan (Seldomridge) 91, of Ephrata. May 30, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Howard, Abigail Elizabeth 40, wife of Russell Howard. May 30, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Janney, Robert L. 93, of West Hempfield Township. June 1, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Lintner, Douglas A. 71, husband of Gloria J. (Gerhart) Lintner, of Stevens. June 2, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Lueke, Robert Christopher 28, husband of Alexandria Royer Lueke, of Peach Bottom. May 29, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mares, James Stephen 89, of Boyertown. May 25, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
McFalls, John J. 83, husband of Agnes (Silverthorn), of Lancaster. May 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McKeown, Shawn 50, husband of Brenda (Wiker) McKeown, of Orlando, FL. May 28, 2023.
Miller, Ruth Of Ephrata Manor. May 22, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nonnenmocher, Virginia 89, of Columbia. June 1, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Oberholtzer, Frederick Landis 92, husband of Emily S. Meier Oberholtzer, of Lititz. May 29, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ortman, Jason C. 49, of Columbia. May 30, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Powell, Robin L. McCoury 76, of Manor Township. May 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Rau, David Lee Sr. Of Wellsville. May 24, 2023. Cocklin Funeral Home, 717-432-5312
Reitz, Michael 54, of Lancaster. May 27, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Schneider, Richard Lawrence 85, of Lancaster. May 20, 2023.
Seymour, Shaun A. Of New Holland. May 22, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Shirk, Sarah Elizabeth 75, of Lancaster. May 1, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stork, Greta J. 69, of Ephrata. May 30, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Unger, David I. 67, husband of Susan Kauffman, of Elizabethtown. June 1, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Worley, Delores I. 87, wife of Robert L. Worley, of Lititz. May 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100