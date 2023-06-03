Denisewicz, Beverly Diane 73, wife of Anthony Denisewicz, of Lancaster. June 1, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Herr, Doris A. 89, of Manor Township. May 30, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Hess, Melvin E. 62, husband of Wendy S. Mays Hess, of Manor Township. May 29, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Hurst, Anna Mary (Weaver) 90, wife of Paul Burkholder Hurst, of Ephrata. June 1, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Martin, Patricia Jeanne 80, of Oxford. May 31, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Peck, Craig S. 70, of Lancaster. May 24, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Skaggs, Arthur M. Jr. 67, husband of Donna L. (Wayde) Skaggs, of Lancaster. May 28, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Underwood, David M. Husband of Cheryl Underwood, of Lancaster. June 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661