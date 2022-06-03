Balabanow, Betty Ann 98, wife of William H. Balabanow, of Lititz. June 1, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Binkley, Debra 62, wife of Anthony Binkley, of Lititz. May 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bryan, Richard A. 63, of Ephrata. May 23, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Eshelman, Guy R. 89, husband of Mary E. Clark Eshelman, of Manor Township. May 30, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Garcia, Miriam Pagan 81, of Lancaster. May 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hale, Pauline Fay 85, of Lebanon. May 24, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hatch, Charles Michael 70, of Lebanon. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Jaggers, Donald Okeith 73, of Shillington. May 23, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Murphy, Matthew James 80, of Quarryville. May 27, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Potts, Garry R. 67, husband of Patricia A. (Laube) Potts. May 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Rowe, Richard David 80, of Quarryville. May 31, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Villanueva, Josue Ramos 43, husband of Solmarie Velez Ortiz, of Lancaster. May 29, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776