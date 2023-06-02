Allen, Daniel Paul 67, husband of Vonnette (Day) Allen, of Hatfield. February 4, 2023. Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 215-723-4636
Baird, Charity M. 95, of Manheim. May 30, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Frank, Marianne 71, of Denver. May 25, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Herr, Doris A. 89, of Manor Township. May 30, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Hertzler, Ruth M. (Harnish) Shenk 81, wife of Donald E. Hertzler, of Lititz. May 25, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kaufman, Dorothy Florence 95, of Lancaster. May 30, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
King, Reita 91, of Willow Valley Communities. May 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Lapp, David F. 78, husband of Elizabeth S. King Lapp, of Myerstown. May 31, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Loss, Z. Alan 93, formerly of Lancaster. May 29, 2023
Valenta, Frances E. 73, of Manchester. May 31, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283