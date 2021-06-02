Beck, Rosalie (Garman) 79, of Schaefferstown. May 26, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Behmer, Sharon Lee 68, wife of Daniel J. Behmer, of Conestoga. May 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Brenneman, Suzanne J. 67, wife of Thomas Brenneman, of Millersville. May 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Flay, Jennie H. 89, of York. May 29, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Glessner, Joseph Anthony 75, husband of Jennifer A. Glessner, of Lancaster. May 31, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Grubb, Barbara L. (Hoffman) 82, wife of Clyde M. Grubb, of Elizabethtown. May 30, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Lorah, Elmo 91, of Ephrata. May 28, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Russell, Henry G. 73, husband of Vicky L. Russell, of Lancaster. May 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sing, Margaret E. 62, wife of Douglas Sing, of East Petersburg. May 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100