Bartone, Dale S. 61, of Ephrata. May 29, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gable, Keith N. 70, of Lancaster. May 27, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gerardi, Vincent J. 83, of Lancaster. May 29, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Hecker, Richard P. , Jr. 61, husband of Laura E. (Walsh) Hecker, of Elizabethtown. May 31, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Hollinger, J. Larry 78, husband of Joanne V. Shreiner Hollinger, of Manheim. May 30, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hull, John Edward 67, husband of Louise Hull, of Leola. May 25, 2020. Homer Funeral Home, 570-928-8163
Kenderdine, Jere B. 77, of Lancaster. May 30, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
LeFever, Ronald Stanton 72, husband of Linda Brad, of Easton. May 28, 2020. Allentown Cremation Services, 610-841-3700
Longenderfer, John Edwin 82, of Emmaus. May 29, 2020. Stephens Funeral Home, 610-434-6304
Perry, Dale M. 80, of Akron. June 1, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Reinhold, Henry A. 58, of Mount Joy. May 27, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Russel, Larry Lee 74, of Pequea. May 24, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Vance, Bessie L. 84, wife of Robert Vance, of Ephrata. May 30, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Walton, Robert L., Sr. Husband of Verna Stoltzfus Walton, of Atglen. May 22, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Weit, Dennis W. 49, of Lititz. May 29, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472