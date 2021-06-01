Burkhart, Janice E. 76, wife of Ken E. Burkhart, of Washington Boro. May 28, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Dimon, Scott F. 83, husband of Joan White Dimon, of Pine Grove. May 30, 2021. Dimon Funeral Home, Inc., 717-647-2741
Eller, Martha Louise 71, wife of Robert W. Eller, of Peach Bottom. May 14, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Funck, Gary Pierce 73, husband of Jennifer (Rowley) Funck. May 28, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gehr, Larry Lee 75, of Stevens. May 27, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Himes, Paul L., Sr. 93, of Lemoyne. May 30, 2021. Parthemore Funeral Home, 717-774-7721
Peznosky, Stanley T. 70, husband of Suzanne M. Nikolaus Peznosky, of Mountville. May 29, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513