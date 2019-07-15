Aston, Norma B. 97, formerly of Millersville and Woodcrest Villa. July 12, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266

Boas, Richard P. 100, of Lancaster. June 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bowman, Martin F. 94, husband of Geraldine F. (Cramer) Bowman, of Pleasant View Retirement Community. July 10, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Eby, Peggy G. 79. July 12, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Eckenrod, Ella L. (Wakefield) 84, formerly of Washington Boro. July 9, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266

Eckman, Claudia M. 59, wife of Eugene Eckman, of Ephrata. June 28, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Hemperly, Jere L. 82, of Manheim Township. July 11, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hoffman, Kathryn F. 96. July 13, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Horrocks, Janet Yerger 91, of Lititz. June 22, 2019. R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610-584-6611

Kurtz, Elisabeth Ann 92, of Ephrata. July 2, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Maurey, Virginia 92, wife of James E. Maurey, Jr., of Lancaster. July 11, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

McCoy, William H. 82, husband of Esther D. McCoy, of Manheim. July 8, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Murry, Richard Charles 64, husband of Shauna Murry (Francis), of Lancaster County. July 2, 2019.

Reynolds, William Walter 46, of Lancaster. July 10, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298

Risbon, Peggy M. 82, wife of William A. Risbon, of Mount Joy. July 12, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Schneider, George F. 94, of Lancaster. June 24, 2019. Delhomme Funeral Homes, 337-235-9449

Sellers, Ethan Ross Of Lancaster County. July 4, 2019.

Shonk, Ruth A. 86, of Brethern Village. July 5, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Spinks, Christine B. Of Jensen Beach, FL. June 27, 2019. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Stahl, Phyllis Wagner 82. June 24, 2019.

Vega, Antonia (Borges) 89, wife of Antonio Vega, of Lancaster. July 11, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter