Aston, Norma B. 97, formerly of Millersville and Woodcrest Villa. July 12, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266
Boas, Richard P. 100, of Lancaster. June 23, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bowman, Martin F. 94, husband of Geraldine F. (Cramer) Bowman, of Pleasant View Retirement Community. July 10, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Eby, Peggy G. 79. July 12, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Eckenrod, Ella L. (Wakefield) 84, formerly of Washington Boro. July 9, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-872-2266
Eckman, Claudia M. 59, wife of Eugene Eckman, of Ephrata. June 28, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hemperly, Jere L. 82, of Manheim Township. July 11, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hoffman, Kathryn F. 96. July 13, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Horrocks, Janet Yerger 91, of Lititz. June 22, 2019. R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610-584-6611
Kurtz, Elisabeth Ann 92, of Ephrata. July 2, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Maurey, Virginia 92, wife of James E. Maurey, Jr., of Lancaster. July 11, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McCoy, William H. 82, husband of Esther D. McCoy, of Manheim. July 8, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Murry, Richard Charles 64, husband of Shauna Murry (Francis), of Lancaster County. July 2, 2019.
Reynolds, William Walter 46, of Lancaster. July 10, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298
Risbon, Peggy M. 82, wife of William A. Risbon, of Mount Joy. July 12, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Schneider, George F. 94, of Lancaster. June 24, 2019. Delhomme Funeral Homes, 337-235-9449
Sellers, Ethan Ross Of Lancaster County. July 4, 2019.
Shonk, Ruth A. 86, of Brethern Village. July 5, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Spinks, Christine B. Of Jensen Beach, FL. June 27, 2019. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Stahl, Phyllis Wagner 82. June 24, 2019.
Vega, Antonia (Borges) 89, wife of Antonio Vega, of Lancaster. July 11, 2019. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 717-397-8298