Bowman, John R. Of Lancaster. July 19, 2019.
Eberly, Harry W. 83, formerly of Mount Joy. July 21, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Grickis, Mae E. (Brandt) 94, of Elizabethtown. July 19, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Groff, Charles Dirks 86, husband of Patricia J. Groff, of Lancaster. July 21, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Predmore, Josephine Mae 93, of Ephrata. July 21, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Smucker, Henry S. 87, husband of Susie F. Fisher Smucker, of 2151 Forry Rd., Lancaster. July 22, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stevens, Gerald R. 79, husband of Juliana (Stumpf) Stevens, of Manor Twp. July 21, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Stoltzfus, Katie S. 83, of 119 Lower Valley Road, Christiana. July 21, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Thompson, Patricia Ann 59, of Manheim. July 22, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Weaver, Arlen L. 33, husband of Joy L. (Sweigart) Weaver, of Milton. July 20, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Whitcomb, Judith E. 85, wife of Ralph M. Whitcomb, of Ephrata. July 21, 2019. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Wilson, Laurence E. 89, husband of Marilyn Morton Wilson, of Leola. July 21, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Wolgemuth, Janet L. 92, of Manheim. July 20, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341