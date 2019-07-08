Brubaker, Naomi E. (Ebersole) 72, wife of James Clyde Brubaker, of 1530 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg. July 6, 2019. Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 570-966-2702
Cucuzella, Anthony Joseph 92. July 5, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Flory, Doris Elaine 83, of Manheim. July 6, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Fogelsanger, Richard A. Jr. 72, husband of Emma J. (Harmon) Fogelsanger, of Elizabethtown. July 5, 2019. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717- 843-0216
Fuller, Cheryl M. 63, of Kirkwood. July 6, 2019. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Harkins, Dorothy Renard 96, wife of Melvin B. Harkins, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. July 6, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Myers, Dudley L. 80, husband of Deanna R. Peffley Myers, of Lititz. June 30, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Stoltzfus, Elmer D. 40, of 8134 N. Moscow Rd., Parkesburg. July 6, 2019. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Trice, Valli Lee Ashford 70, of Mountville. July 6, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Wagner, Catherine Mary (Antonucci) 86. July 4, 2019. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 610-326-1510
Warnick, Donald L. 74, husband of Mary Ann (Landis) Warnick, of Lancaster. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Weaver, David R. 73, husband of Kathryn Long Weaver, of Ephrata. July 4, 2019. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Zuck, Helen V. 98, of 2499 Zerbe Rd., Narvon. July 6, 2019. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444