Hohenwarter, Florence M. (Schmitt) 85, wife of Raymond Hohenwarter, of Bird in Hand. July 27, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Minnick, Nancy L. 73, wife of Norman D. Minnick, of Mount Joy. July 28, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, 717-665-4341
Pierre, Louna 59, of Philadelphia. July 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schilling, William V. 89, husband of Lucile Patterson Schilling, of Manheim. July 27, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Snyder, Barbara A. (Leaman) 79, wife of Roy Snyder, of New Providence. July 29, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Stoltzfus, Aaron B. 18, son of Daniel E. and Katie F. Beiler Stoltzfus, of 60 Picadilly Hill Road, Quarryville. July 29, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Zimmerman, Amos W. 99, of Ephrata. July 28, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122