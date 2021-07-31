Downs, Theodore S. Husband of Linda (Draper) Downs, of Manheim Township. July 25, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Eckman, Sondra A. 55, wife of Charles, of St. Stephen’s, SC, July 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hershey, Bruce E., Sr. 69, husband of Patricia A., of Willow Street. July 30, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Perkins, John William 75, of Lititz. July 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100