Deaths Reported for Jul 28, 2023 Staff Writer Jul 28, 2023 Funk, Betty K. 93, of Landis Homes. July 25, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097Hoose, Laury Of Lititz. July 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100