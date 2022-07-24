Anderson, Sulvanna 79, husband of Peggy (Barnett) Anderson, of Columbia. July 19, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Bachman, Bonnie L. 66, wife of Dennis L. Bachman, of New Providence. July 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Benn, Edgar S. 74, companion of Jeanne Tuscano, of Lancaster. July 12, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Bixby, Christopher Daniel 59, of Lancaster. July 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Buckwalter, Kenneth 72, of Lancaster. July 12, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Devlin, Robert Wayne, Sr. 92, formerly of Strasburg. July 17, 2022. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-533-7700
Dochat, Evelyn J. (Bowmaster) 89, wife of George S. Dochat, Sr., of Willow Street. July 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Donio, Michael Gregory 77, of New York. July 15, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Eberly, Titus Dean 52, husband of Tracey Joy Enck Eberly, of Manheim. April 19, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Esh, John D. Husband of Gloria Kathleen (Hirneisen) Esh, of Mechanicsburg. July 18, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Fisher, Sharon L. (DiBattista) 64, of Lancaster. July 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Flanigan, Kelly Marie 53, of Lancaster. July 14, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Fletcher, Patrick J., Sr. 76, husband of Denise (Stoeckle) Fletcher, of New Holland. July 19, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Fokas, Georgina Somis 91, wife of John Fokas, of Lancaster. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Fritz, Howard W. 90, husband of Marion Burrell Fritz, of West Hempfield Township. July 18, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Good, Clarence B. 80, of Christiana. July 21, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Grimm, Jodi 62, wife of Rory L. Grimm, of Lancaster. July 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Habecker, Marilyn P. 85, wife of Harry S. Habecker, formerly of Ephrata. July 19, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Harris, John Howard III 56, husband of Stephanie, of Jacksonville, FL. July 5, 2022
Haughen, Michael 65, of Lancaster. June 26, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Howarth, Erwin 93, husband of Isabel Rioch Howarth, of Mount Joy. July 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Irvine, Lois Ann (Ellis) 88. July 14, 2022. Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home Inc., 302-875-3637
Klopp, Edna Elizabeth 98, formerly of Lancaster County. July 11, 2022.
LaBounty, Roger Sylvio 77, of Lancaster. July 13, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Leid, Craig F. 71, husband of E. Jane (Fichthorn) Leid, of Denver. July 20, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Marquet, H. Robert, Jr. 72, husband of Satoko (Unno) Marquet, of Lancaster. July 17, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Martin, Jessie A. 71, of Lancaster. July 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Morrison, Barbara C. 75, of Lancaster. July 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mull, J. Stanley, Jr. 88, husband of Joan Wingert Mull, of Willow Street. July 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Pridgen, Beth L. 67, of Lancaster. July 20, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Robbins Marilyn Jean Of Lancaster. July 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Root, Walter Emory Husband of Esther M. Winters Root, of Lititz. July 21, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Smith, Thornton D. 91, husband of Kazue Smith, of Columbia. July 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Snyder, Samuel M. 91, husband of Carole (Lyons), of Elizabethtown. July 21, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Sorenson, Donnalee 56, of Lancaster. July 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stanavage, Joseph Paul 93, of Lancaster. July 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Stoner, Douglas W. 71. July 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
White, Charlotte Anne 3, daughter of John White, of Exeter Township. June 30, 2022. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 610-376-7121
Zangari, Louis J. 96, husband of Jacqueline (Fitzgerald) Zangari, of Lancaster. July 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100