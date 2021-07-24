Denlinger, Thomas G. 75, of Conestoga. July 22, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Martin, Delmar R. 55, of Reading. July 21, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
McLaughlin, Madelyne M. 69, of Lancaster. July 23, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Stuller, James A. 44, of Peach Bottom. July 21, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Wandishin, Patricia Jane Ratchford Of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. July 18, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-353-0444