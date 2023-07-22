Deaths Reported for Jul 22, 2023 Staff Writer Jul 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Kinsinger, Henry A. 70, husband of Salina H. Peachey Kinsinger, of Leola. July 20, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Deaths Reported Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.