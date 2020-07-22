Allen, Scott E. 54, fiancé of Leslie Lyford, of Ephrata. July 18, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Amigh, Toletha Todd 78, wife of James E. Amigh, Jr., of Lancaster Township. July 5, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Brady, Myrna E. (Thornburg) 83, wife of Robert C. Brady. July 19, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Dietz, S. David 64, husband of Sharon L. (Miller) Dietz, of Lititz. July 19, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Flory, Paul Kenneth 39, of Lititz. July 14, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Freytes, Francisco 71, of Lancaster. July 17, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fry, Helen E. 90, of Lancaster. July 20, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hannah, Richard G. 91, husband of Marie T. Hannah, of Lancaster. July 17, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Heisey, J. Elvin Husband of Glenda. July 20, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Johnson, Rhonda Grier 79, wife of Carl Johnson, of Kirkwood. July 20, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Loercher, J. Timothy 76, husband of Ruth M. Loercher, of Manheim. July 20, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Medlar, Donald Paul 91, of Lancaster. July 20, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Miller, J. Elvin 80, husband of Shirley (Romberger) Miller, of Carlisle. July 18, 2020. Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-486-3433
Rohrer, Lois J. 88, of Lititz. July 19, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shellenberger, Theodore S. 89, husband of Jean Shellenberger, of Mount Joy. July 20, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Shissler, Jacklyn M. 74, of Lancaster. July 17, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Works, Cindy L. 71, wife of James William Works, Jr., of Landisville. July 16, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300