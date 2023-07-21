Bingaman, Helen Y. 88, of Columbia. July 18, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Charles, Fannie Mae Landis 91, wife of Paul K. Charles, of Lancaster. July 19, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Connor, Tamara 67. July 13, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Frankhouser, Ruby Lorish 100, formerly of Terre Hill. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Friedman, Barbara A. 85, of Lancaster. July 16, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Heisey, Elwood D. 81, husband of Mary Anne Ressler. July 18, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Matthew, Gary Thomas 83, husband of Lucinda A. Matthew, of Lebanon. July 14, 2023. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-6673
Nyeka, George Zwelethu Of Lancaster. July 8, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Reinfried, Ann Elizabeth Of Lancaster. July 11, 2023. Raffeo-Dicecco Memorial Home, 610-630-3259
Snader, Ray W. 88, husband of Delores E. (Hahn) Snader, formerly of East Earl. July 17, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Strine, Kenneth L. Of Lancaster. July 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Thorn, Margaret F. 89, of Marietta. July 19, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Weaver, Richard H. 89, husband of Bertha Wolf Weaver, formerly of Strasburg. July 19, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513