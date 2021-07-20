Adame, Mary M. 76, of Mt. Pleasant Mills. July 16, 2021. George P. Garman Funeral Homes, 570-539-2471
Brown, Willard R. 87, of Lancaster. July 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Conway, Christopher Daniel Lee 53, husband of Alexandra Lilly Conway, of Lanacster. July 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
da Silva, Viriato E. 92, of Ephrata. July 18, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Dougherty, Jerry H. 72, of Elizabethtown. July 17, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Eberly, Salinda 84, of Ephrata. July 16, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Esh, Emanuel K. 46, husband of Kathryn Mundie Esh, of 167 Atkins Road, Airville. July 18, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Feltenberger, Harry J., Jr. 76, of Wrightsville. July 17, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Frey, Jay Wilbur 94, husband of Esther M. Bair Frey. July 17, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Garland, Wilma J. 90, of Lititz. July 17, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Giberson, Robert A., Jr. 82, husband of Arlene Hursh (Shaub) Giberson, of Willow Street. July 18, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Knepp, Theodore R., Jr. 69, of Malvern. July 18, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Martin, Patricia M. 79, wife of Tom Scullin, of Lancaster. July 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
McDowell, David P. 74, husband of Gloria McDowell, of Lancaster. July 18, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Miller, Vernon L. 73, husband of Mabel (Auker) Miller, of Wellsboro. July 17, 2021. Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 570-724-2200
Nicodemus, Gunnar Paxson 16, of Conestoga, son of Laura Stambaugh. July 15, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Slote, Jeffrey Stanton 56, husband of Tamara Klader Slote, of Gettysburg. July 13, 2021. Monahan Funeral Home, 717-334-2414
Stackhouse, Ronald A. 50, of Cochranville. July 18, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Wilson, Wanda L. 97, formerly of York. July 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100