Ahlfeld, John Roger 82, husband of Alice Heiple Ahlfeld, of Lancaster. June 22, 2023. Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 973-383-4600
Alleman, Ray Marlin 81, husband of Mildred M. (Fink) Alleman, of Middletown. July 13, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Aungst, Jeffrey L. 65, husband of Rose E. (Ziegler) Aungst, of Elizabethtown. July 8, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Baldesancho-Hallow, Narcisa Baquiran 80, wife of William C. Hallow, of Annapolis, MD. July 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Boyer, Frank E. 84, of Lancaster. July 7, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brugger, Jeffrey W. 68, husband of Trina L. (Sutherly) Brugger, of Denver. July 5, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Eidemiller, Betty B. 83, of Mount Joy. July 12, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Endres, F. Richard 83, husband of Barbara (Smerke) Endres, of New Holland. July 13, 2023. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Fantom, Dale Andrew 65, husband of Nancy L. (Erdman) Fantom, of Marietta. July 8, 2023. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Feirick, Lillian E. 93, of Ephrata. July 10, 2023. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181
Fenninger, John M. 85, husband of Ruth L. Becker Fenninger, of Ephrata. July 12, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Fergusson, William D. 76, husband of Deborah Bailley, formerly of Lancaster County. March 27, 2023
Herzog, Barry Lee 80, of Lebanon. July 7, 2023. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-6673
Hollingsworth, James S., Jr. 83, of Columbia. July 8, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Horst, Blanche Of Lititz. July 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Horst, John Linford 77, husband of Anne Reineking Horst, of Lancaster. July 5, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Houpt, Donald L Jr. 69, of Millersville. July 11, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Kochel, Cecelia E. 90, of Lancaster. July 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Laepple, G. Wayne Husband of Kathryn Kiner, of Lancaster. July 10, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lease, Arlene F. 97, formerly of Springhouse Road, Lancaster. July 10, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lefever, Martha L. 78, wife of George W. Lefever, of Leola. July 12, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Maysilles, Edward C. 85, husband of Nancy Welk Maysilles, of Pequea Township. July 14, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Mellinger, Dorothy K. 91, of Lancaster. July 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Moreau, Walter J. Of Willow Valley Manor. July 12, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mumma, Alvin Paul, Jr. 83, husband of Evelyn Darlene (Davis) Mumma, formerly of Lancaster. Crossville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 931-456-0047
Musser, John Isaac 61, husband of Sara Jane (Sally) Plowfield, formerly of Lititz. July 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nixon, James T. 91 formerly of Gordonville. July 13, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Nolt, Sidney G. 70, husband of Katie Mae Zimmerman Nolt, of Richland. July 12, 2023. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Padilla, Maria Theresa 43, wife of Benjamin Padilla, Sr., of Lancaster. July 12, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Penman, David Husband of Helen Penman, of Keystone Villa, Ephrata. July 7, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Reardan, Marcia R. 95, of Willow Valley Communities. July 13, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Rivera, Frances Nichole 31, of Atglen. July 10, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Schweitzer, Benjamin K. 38, of Stevens. July 10, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Sensenig, Gail S. 85, husband of Carole L. Felty Sensenig, of Fairmount Homes. July 9, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Slaubaugh, Darla R. 58, wife of Sheldon Slaubaugh, formerly of Coatesville. July 8, 2023. Rowe Funeral Home, 218-326-6505
Snavely, Charlene A. 69, of Ephrata. July 11, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Stuttler, Charles H. 68, husband of Trace Hoover Stuttler, of Millersville. July 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sweigart, Frances E. 94, of New Holland. July 14, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Wages, John C. 28, of Lititz. June 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Way, William Edward Sr. 72, of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Weaver, Charles H. Jr. 61, of Landisville. July 14, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Willard, Donald E. 59, of Holtwood. July 7, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Wolf, Dorothy Rae Reice 86, of Lancaster County. June 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zook, Damian Levi Infant son of Jeremy and Becky (Green) Zook, of Hong Kong. July 6, 2023