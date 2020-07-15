Baker, Delores E. 88, formerly of Wrightsville. April 25, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Buckwalter, Elwood R. 77, husband of Hazel G. (Yost) Buckwalter, of Rheems. July 10, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Emswiler, Ralph K. 60, husband of Donna (Rogers) Emswiler, of Mount Joy. July 11, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Esh, Marlin L. 22, of 381 Centerville Rd., Gordonville, fiancé of Kathryn Beiler. July 13, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Fair, S. Michele 59, of Elizabethtown. July 5, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Green, Betty Jean 85, formerly of Lancaster. July 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Horst, Martha K. 69, wife of David B. Horst, of Newburg. July 10, 2020. Musselman Funeral Home, 717-763-7440

Kilgore, Esther E. 98, formerly of Strasburg. July 14, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Martin, Michael L. 55, husband of Carol B. (Stauffer) Martin, of Denver. July 9, 2020.

Martin, Seranus M. 86, husband of Viola B. (Martin) Martin, of Mohnton. July 13, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Martin, Stanley M. 93, of Ephrata. July 11, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Russell, Barbara Therese 95, of Lancaster. July 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Saylor, Patricia L. 81, of Lancaster. March 10, 2020. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Trimble, Eleanor E. 84, of Pequea. July 9, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Zimmerman, Keith 45, husband of Katrina, of Columbia. July 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

