Baker, Delores E. 88, formerly of Wrightsville. April 25, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Buckwalter, Elwood R. 77, husband of Hazel G. (Yost) Buckwalter, of Rheems. July 10, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Emswiler, Ralph K. 60, husband of Donna (Rogers) Emswiler, of Mount Joy. July 11, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Esh, Marlin L. 22, of 381 Centerville Rd., Gordonville, fiancé of Kathryn Beiler. July 13, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Fair, S. Michele 59, of Elizabethtown. July 5, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Green, Betty Jean 85, formerly of Lancaster. July 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Horst, Martha K. 69, wife of David B. Horst, of Newburg. July 10, 2020. Musselman Funeral Home, 717-763-7440
Kilgore, Esther E. 98, formerly of Strasburg. July 14, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Martin, Michael L. 55, husband of Carol B. (Stauffer) Martin, of Denver. July 9, 2020.
Martin, Seranus M. 86, husband of Viola B. (Martin) Martin, of Mohnton. July 13, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Martin, Stanley M. 93, of Ephrata. July 11, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Russell, Barbara Therese 95, of Lancaster. July 12, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Saylor, Patricia L. 81, of Lancaster. March 10, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Trimble, Eleanor E. 84, of Pequea. July 9, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Zimmerman, Keith 45, husband of Katrina, of Columbia. July 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041