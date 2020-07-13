Bachman, Robert E. 58, of Mount Joy. July 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Beiler, Olene M. 89, of Ephrata. July 11, 2020. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Burkholder, Anna N. (Sensenig) 88, wife of Titus W. Burkholder, of Ephrata. July 10, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Cullen, Edward Francis 68, of Athens, GA, companion of Sandra Garber. July 5, 2020. Evans Funeral Home, 706-367-5467
Good, Carl A., Jr. 64, of New Holland. July 10, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hambleton, Evelyn J. 76, of Drumore. July 11, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717-786-3530
Keller, Horace L. 84, of Blue Ball. June 17, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kline, Marguerite L. 92, of Elverson. July 11, 2020. Eckenroth Home For Funerals, 717-445-5122
Ortiz, Ramona 76, of Lancaster. July 10, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Powell, Eric L. 60, of Myerstown. June 29, 2020. Grose, A Huie Family Funeral Home, 717-866-4233
Quinones, Hector Luis Delgado 55, of Lancaster, companion of Sara Delgado Vazquez. July 8, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717- 393-1776
Seiler, Gerald H. Husband of Pauline Wolfe Seiler, of Bethel. April 20, 2020. Grose, A Huie Family Funeral Home, 717-866-4233
Terwilleger, Marcia Kathryn Burgess Of Willow Valley. July 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300