Bender, Wendy L. 53, wife of Robert W. Bender, of Manheim. July 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eshleman, Stanley N. 74, of New Providence, companion of Sandy Steen. July 10, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Espola-Cancel, Heriberto 66, of Lancaster. July 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Evans, Robert L. 90, husband of Sylvia Evans, of Kendal-Crossland Communities, West Chester. July 9, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Kurczewski, Charlene 73, of Ephrata. July 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Montgomery, Harley Lee 85, of Elizabethtown. June 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Richardson, Gerald Alan 88, husband of Barbara Sue Dombach Richardson, of Concord, GA. July 4, 2021. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home, 770-567-8642