Ebersol, Jacob E. 81, husband of Leah S. Zook Ebersol, of 474-A Hollander Rd., Gordonville. July 9, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Glick, Sarah S. 96, of Lancaster. July 9, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Greenfield, Susan Joyce 77, wife of W. Scott Greenfield, of Gap. July 10, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Martin, Anna H. 46, of 1436 Weaverland Road, East Earl. July 10, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Plubell, Mona L. 66, of Manheim. July 8, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Reekie, John Gale 93, of Lancaster. July 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Royer, Audrey L. (Frederick) 67, wife of James L. Royer, of Stevens. July 6, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Stern, John Christian 78, husband of Patricia, of Waldport, OR. July 8, 2020.

Wagner, Brian K. 61, husband of Frances P. (Harper) Wagner, of Reinholds. July 9, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

