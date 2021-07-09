Connell, Bonnie Ann 67, of Middletown. July 1, 2021. Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-944-7015
Dombach, Jeffrey L. 59, of Conestoga. July 6, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Henry, Glenn A. 70, husband of Patricia S. Henderson Henry, of Washington Boro. July 6, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Musser, Marian B. 83, formerly of Myerstown. July 5, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Sieber, Carole A. (Bingham) 83, of Elizabethtown. July 8, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Stoltzfus, Andrew J. 18, of Honey Brook. July 7, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, Linda Mae 34, wife of Paul Timothy Stoltzfus, of Newburg. July 6, 2021. Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., 717-532-2211
Whisler, Anita E. 61, of Kenhorst Borough. July 4, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122